Cobb salad in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve cobb salad

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Burger Barrington

228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington

Avg 4.5 (1670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$12.95
More about Twisted Burger Barrington

