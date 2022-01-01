Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
Barrington
/
Barrington
/
Corn Dogs
Barrington restaurants that serve corn dogs
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
Avg 4.4
(645 reviews)
Kids Corn Dog
$6.00
2 corn dogs per order.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
Remember Charlotte's
301 W. Northwest highway, Barrington
No reviews yet
CORN DOG NUGGETS
$6.95
More about Remember Charlotte's
