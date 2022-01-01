Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Barrington

Go
Barrington restaurants
Toast

Barrington restaurants that serve french toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.
Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Eggology Cafe image

 

Eggology Cafe

100 West Higgins Road, South Barrington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Dunkaroos (french toast sticks)$9.00
More about Eggology Cafe

