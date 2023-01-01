Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Barrington
/
Barrington
/
Fried Pickles
Barrington restaurants that serve fried pickles
The Lucky Monk
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$10.00
fried pickles garnished with parsley & chipotle ranch as your dipping sauce
More about The Lucky Monk
KRH - Kelsey Road House
352 Kelsey Rd, Lake Barrington
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$8.00
More about KRH - Kelsey Road House
Browse other tasty dishes in Barrington
Chicken Sandwiches
Ravioli
Pudding
Sweet Potato Fries
Pancakes
Chicken Soup
Carbonara
Cheesy Bread
More near Barrington to explore
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Algonquin
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.4
(13 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1643 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(312 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2125 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(642 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston