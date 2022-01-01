Grilled chicken in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Egg Harbor Cafe
125 West Main Street, Barrington
|Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast with shredded Parmesan cheese in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise sauce & topped with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun. Choose your side & includes a pickle spear.