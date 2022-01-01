Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Chicken & Avocado Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast with shredded Parmesan cheese in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise sauce & topped with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun. Choose your side & includes a pickle spear.
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

