Grits in Barrington

Region Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Region Kitchen and Bar

718 West NW Highway, Barrington

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp + grits$27.00
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Gravy Grits$0.00
Our stone-ground grits topped with a spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce, bacon, grape tomatoes, and melted Pepper Jack cheese. Served with two eggs, any style, and a biscuit with honey butter and our signature jam.
Cheese Grits$4.50
Southern Shrimp & Grits$13.00
Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.
