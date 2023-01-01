Grits in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve grits
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Region Kitchen and Bar
718 West NW Highway, Barrington
|Shrimp + grits
|$27.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
125 West Main Street, Barrington
|Tomato Gravy Grits
|$0.00
Our stone-ground grits topped with a spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce, bacon, grape tomatoes, and melted Pepper Jack cheese. Served with two eggs, any style, and a biscuit with honey butter and our signature jam.
|Cheese Grits
|$4.50
|Southern Shrimp & Grits
|$13.00
Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.