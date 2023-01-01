Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image

 

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.75
More about Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate Pancakes$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
Kid's Hot Chocolate Pancakes$12.50
Two hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips insides, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles. Served with two scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Gourmet Hot Chocolate$4.00
Steamed milk and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington

