Hot chocolate in Barrington

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington
|Frozen Hot Chocolate
|$4.75
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
125 West Main Street, Barrington
|Hot Chocolate Pancakes
|$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
|Kid's Hot Chocolate Pancakes
|$12.50
Two hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips insides, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles. Served with two scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
|Gourmet Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Steamed milk and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.