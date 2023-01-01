Lasagna in Barrington
Georgio's South Barrington
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
|Lasagna Meat (Half Pan)(allow 24 hours)
|$35.00
lasagna layered with ground beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, and Georgio's meat sauce. served with a side of Georgio's marinara sauce.
|Lasagna Cheese (Full Pan)(Allow 24 hours)
|$64.00
lasagna layered with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, and Georgio's marinara sauce. served with a side of Georgio's marinara sauce.
|Lasagna Meat (Full Pan)(allow 24 hours)
|$64.00
