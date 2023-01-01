Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve lasagna

PIZZA

Georgio's South Barrington

100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Meat (Half Pan)(allow 24 hours)$35.00
lasagna layered with ground beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, and Georgio's meat sauce. served with a side of Georgio's marinara sauce.
Lasagna Cheese (Full Pan)(Allow 24 hours)$64.00
lasagna layered with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, and Georgio's marinara sauce. served with a side of Georgio's marinara sauce.
Lasagna Meat (Full Pan)(allow 24 hours)$64.00
lasagna layered with ground beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, and Georgio's meat sauce. served with a side of Georgio's marinara sauce.
More about Georgio's South Barrington
Francesca's Famiglia

100 E. STATION ST., BARRINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Tre-Formaggi$22.95
Mozzarella, parmesan, goat cheese lasagna, basil, pomodoro
More about Francesca's Famiglia

