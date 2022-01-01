Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Barrington

Go
Barrington restaurants
Toast

Barrington restaurants that serve lobsters

Region Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Region Kitchen and Bar

718 West NW Highway, Barrington

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Escort Lobster Dejoghne$32.00
More about Region Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Barrington

Nachos

Spaghetti

Cake

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Mostaccioli

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Barrington to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston