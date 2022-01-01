Mac and cheese in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Lucky Monk
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington
|Mac & Cheese SIDE
|$5.00
|(K) Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$13.25
cavatappi baked with roasted red peppers and our Monterey jack, cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Region Kitchen and Bar
718 West NW Highway, Barrington
|Mac 'n' Cheese
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
125 West Main Street, Barrington
|Mac and Cheese Side
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Burger Barrington
228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE
|$5.50
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Adult Mac & Cheese
|$9.95
Creamy macaroni & cheese topped with butter blackened bread crumbs & our signature Misfit pineapple BBQ glaze.
|Mac & Cheese-Additional Side
|$3.00
|Loaded Mac & Cheese
Creamy macaroni & cheese topped with butter blackened bread crumbs & our signature Misfit pineapple BBQ glaze with your choice of pastrami, pulled pork or roasted cauliflower.