Pancakes in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Polish and American Bistro
Polish and American Bistro
301 West Northwest Highway, Barrington
|Hungarian Potato Pancakes
|$20.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
125 West Main Street, Barrington
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$0.00
Our signature batter with a swirl of cinnamon filling baked inside, topped with cream cheese icing.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
|Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes
|$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
|Kid's Hot Chocolate Pancakes
|$12.50
Two hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips insides, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles. Served with two scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.