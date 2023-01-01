Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Barrington
/
Barrington
/
Patty Melts
Barrington restaurants that serve patty melts
The Lucky Monk
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington
No reviews yet
Don't Call Me Patty Melt
$17.00
merkts cheddar, swiss, caramelized onions, marble rye
More about The Lucky Monk
KRH - Kelsey Road House
352 Kelsey Rd, Lake Barrington
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$14.00
american cheese and grilled onions.
More about KRH - Kelsey Road House
