Patty melts in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve patty melts

Lucky Monk image

 

The Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Don't Call Me Patty Melt$17.00
merkts cheddar, swiss, caramelized onions, marble rye
More about The Lucky Monk
Consumer pic

 

KRH - Kelsey Road House

352 Kelsey Rd, Lake Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$14.00
american cheese and grilled onions.
More about KRH - Kelsey Road House

