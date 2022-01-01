Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve pudding

Region Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Region Kitchen and Bar

718 West NW Highway, Barrington

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
English Sticky Toffee Pudding$10.00
More about Region Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tropical Chia Pudding$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature berry jam, fresh kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a slice of Sun Toast (wheat toast drizzled with local honey and sunflower butter).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington

