Quesadillas in Barrington

Go
Barrington restaurants
Toast

Barrington restaurants that serve quesadillas

KRH - Kelsey Road House

352 Kelsey Rd, Lake Barrington

No reviews yet
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
The Onion Pub and Brewery

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
Quesadillas$0.00
Flour quesadilla with mozzarella cheese & your choice of protein. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
(Veggie Quesadilla-roasted corn, black beans, onions)
