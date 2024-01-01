Quesadillas in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about KRH - Kelsey Road House
KRH - Kelsey Road House
352 Kelsey Rd, Lake Barrington
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
More about The Onion Pub and Brewery
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Onion Pub and Brewery
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Quesadillas
|$0.00
Flour quesadilla with mozzarella cheese & your choice of protein. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
(Veggie Quesadilla-roasted corn, black beans, onions)