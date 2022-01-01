Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve rigatoni

FRENCH FRIES

Incontro A Tavola

100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20, South Barrington

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Calabrese$23.00
Homemade brass die-cut pasta, imported pancetta & crumbled fennel sausage in a spicy tomato ragu, Calabrese Peppers, finished with Grana Padano cheese
Rigatoni Calabrese$14.00
Homemade brass die cut pasta, fennel sausage, pancetta tomato rags, Calabrese peppers, with shaved grana Padano cheese
Francesca's Famiglia

100 E. STATION ST., BARRINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mezze Rigatoni con Melanzane$25.95
Spicy tomato sauce, eggplant, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella
