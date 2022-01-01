Rigatoni in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve rigatoni
Incontro A Tavola
100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20, South Barrington
|Rigatoni Calabrese
|$23.00
Homemade brass die-cut pasta, imported pancetta & crumbled fennel sausage in a spicy tomato ragu, Calabrese Peppers, finished with Grana Padano cheese
|Rigatoni Calabrese
|$14.00
Homemade brass die cut pasta, fennel sausage, pancetta tomato rags, Calabrese peppers, with shaved grana Padano cheese