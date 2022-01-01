Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve sliders

Remember Charlotte's image

 

Remember Charlotte's

301 W. Northwest highway, Barrington

Takeout
The Slider
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Onion Brat Sliders$13.95
House formed brat patty topped with carmalized Paddy Pale onions & Dijon mustard. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
Thai Veggie Sliders$13.95
Three vegetarian patties with Thai chili sauce and topped with house coleslaw. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
Smoked Pastrami Sliders$13.95
House smoked pastrami with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing & topped with sauerkraut. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
