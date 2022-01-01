Sliders in Barrington
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Wild Onion Brat Sliders
|$13.95
House formed brat patty topped with carmalized Paddy Pale onions & Dijon mustard. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
|Thai Veggie Sliders
|$13.95
Three vegetarian patties with Thai chili sauce and topped with house coleslaw. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
|Smoked Pastrami Sliders
|$13.95
House smoked pastrami with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing & topped with sauerkraut. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.