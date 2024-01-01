Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Barrington
/
Barrington
/
French Fries
Barrington restaurants that serve french fries
Moving Dough Pizza Co.
59 Maple Avenue, Barrington
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.99
More about Moving Dough Pizza Co.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bluewater Bar + Grill
32 Barton Ave, Barrington
Avg 4.4
(530 reviews)
French Fries
$6.00
More about Bluewater Bar + Grill
