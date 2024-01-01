Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Barrington

Go
Barrington restaurants
Toast

Barrington restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Moving Dough Pizza Co.

59 Maple Avenue, Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.99
More about Moving Dough Pizza Co.
Bluewater Bar + Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bluewater Bar + Grill

32 Barton Ave, Barrington

Avg 4.4 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
More about Bluewater Bar + Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Barrington

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Barrington to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (28 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2429 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (754 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1012 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston