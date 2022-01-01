Go
Toast

Barrio at Redbridge

Fresh, coastal inspired locally owned Mexican kitchen.
All your favorites available for to-go!!

11118 Holmes Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Queso$9.00
Chicken Chimichanga$14.00
Loaded Queso$11.00
Triple Combo Fajitas$18.00
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Guacamole & Chips$9.00
Birria Tacos$14.00
Crispy Ground Beef Tacos$11.00
Burnt End Quesadilla$14.00
Chips & Salsa$2.00
See full menu

Location

11118 Holmes Road

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caleb's Breakfast and Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tanner's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

At Tanner’s Bar & Grill, we offer food that is tasty, beer that is ice cold and service that is always friendly. Stop by for lunch and dinner specials including BBQ for Saturday and Sunday, Booga Mania on Monday, Taco Tuesday, Grilled Chicken sandwiches on Wednesdays, Steak Night Thursday, and Meatloaf on Friday. Want more? Don’t miss our charred Buffalo Wings, World Famous “Chicken Lips” and homemade desserts! We're packing the place with over 50 HD TVs for game viewing, karaoke nights, band nights, full-service bar, patios, and a robust game room!

Str-Eatz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Martin City at Mission Farms

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston