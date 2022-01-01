Go
Barrio Chino

Come in and enjoy!

253 Broome Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Tacos Arrachera$22.00
3 tacos: Grilled marinated skirt steak, avocado, cilantro & onion.
Fresh Guacamole Con Totopos$15.00
Chef’s guacamole recipe
w/ house-made chips y salsa roja
Enchiladas Verdes$24.00
Tradional corn enchiladas stuffed w/ shredded chicken, covered in salsa verde w/ melted Oaxacan cheese, crema Mexicana, served w/ black beans, queso fresco & avocado slices
Sopa Azteca$15.00
Guajillo & pasilla chiles, chicken stock, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, tortilla strips
Sopa de Pollo$15.00
Chicken soup w/corn, carrot, chayote,
avocado, jalapeno, cilantro & lime
Tacos de Pollo$13.00
2 Tacos: Grilled marinated chicken served with avocado salsa & cilantro
Tacos Arrachera$15.00
2 tacos: Grilled marinated skirt steak, avocado, cilantro & onion.
La Playita$15.00
Shaved kale, cabbage & jicama, chunks of grapefruit, toasted almonds, in cilantro yogurt dressing
Location

253 Broome Street

NY NY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
