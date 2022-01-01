Go
Barrio

Come in and enjoy!

2466 Fairmount Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green Goddess Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)
Queso Blanco + Chips$7.50
Flour Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Corn Soft Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
Location

2466 Fairmount Blvd

Cleveland Heights OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

