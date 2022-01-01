Barrio
Come in and enjoy!
2466 Fairmount Blvd
Popular Items
Location
2466 Fairmount Blvd
Cleveland Heights OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Luna Bakery & Cafe
Luna is proud to be known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland. The staff is wonderful and the talented chefs create delicious, fresh food using the best ingredients. Handmade crepes, grilled paninis, salads and soups are offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The pastry selection includes custom cakes, croissants, macarons, cupcakes, decorated sugar cookies, tarts, crepe cake and many seasonal offerings.
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
Zhug
Zhug is a new concept by chef Douglas Katz that offers Middle Eastern Mezze in a casual, high energy urban space at Cedar Fairmount in Cleveland Heights.
Nighttown
Come on in and enjoy!