Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria

Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria is an independent, locally-owned restaurant featuring unique Mexican street food, finely crafted cocktails made with fresh fruit juices, Mexican and Michigan craft beers, wines and a full bar. All menu items are made-to-order using fresh ingredients and with locally sourced fruits and vegetables when seasonally possible.

TACOS

555 Forest Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (2823 reviews)

Popular Items

ADOBO CHICKEN FAJITAS$19.00
GRILLED ADOBO CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS. SERVED WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, PICO, BARRIO CHEESE BLEND, SOUR CREAM, AND MEXICAN RICE
LARGE CHIPS & SALSA$6.00
COMES WITH HOUSE MADE BARRIO SALSA AND CERTIFIED ORGANIC CORN CHIPS
ENSALADA MIXTA$12.50
ROMAINE, QUESO FRESCO, TOMATO, AVOCADO, TORTILLA STRIPS, BLACK BEAN, CORN, CARROT, AVOCADO TOMATILLO RANCH. TWO DRESSINGS ON SIDE
CARNE ASADA$15.00
MARINATED FLANK STEAK, QUESO FRESCO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RADISH, CILANTRO
STREET CORN$6.00
STREET CORN, COTIJA CHEESE, LIME MAYO, HOUSE SPICE BLEND
ENCHILADAS VERDES$16.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN TINGA, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH VERDE SAUCE, CREMA, CILANTRO - SERVED WITH MEXICAN RICE AND BLACK BEANS
EL TRIO$14.00
3 FRESH HOUSE MADE DIPS: HOT QUESO, GUACAMOLE, SALSA BARRIO
NACHOS$12.00
FRESH CHIPS, PICO, GUAC, HOUSE-PICKLED JALAPEÑO, CREMA. ***HOT QUESO AND BLACK BEANS ARE SERVED ON THE SIDE SO YOUR CHIPS STAY CRISPY UNTIL YOU ARE READY TO POUR ON TOP.***
FLAUTAS$15.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, ONION, GREEN CHILI PEPPERS, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, CREAMY CHIPOTLE, FRIED FLOUR TORTILLAS, SERVED WITH SIDES OF PICO, GUAC, SOUR CREAM
ADOBO CHICKEN FIESTA BOWL$17.00
CHIMICHURRI CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE, RICE, BLACK BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

555 Forest Ave

Plymouth MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
