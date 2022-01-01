Go
BARRIO COSTERO

Hip spot offering elevated coastal Mexican plates paired with wine & cocktails in a modern setting.

610 Bangs Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1091 reviews)

Popular Items

SQUASH$16.00
battered mushroom, aguachirle blanco, mache, mustard oil
CHICKEN (GF, DF)$15.00
apple mole, maple dijon aioli, bacon jalapeño jam
SALSA & CHIPS (GF,DF,V)$12.00
(DF, GF, V)
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, DF, V)$12.00
(DF, GF, V)
FISH (GF, DF)$15.00
smoked Carolina barbacoa aioli, chayote slaw, totopo
VEG (GF, V)$15.00
broccolini, tofu, queso fondito, green pico
ENSALADA (GF,DF)$13.00
arugula, roasted apple vinaigrette, charred pumpkin, pepita oat
granola, pickled white asparagus
BRISKET (GF,DF)$15.00
gochujang, pico, tamarind aioli, serrano ham
Classic Margy 12oz$18.00
blanco tequila, lime, agave
NACHOS (GF)$10.00
guacamole, crema, salsa
Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

610 Bangs Ave

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
