Barrio

TACOS

503 Prospect Ave E • $$

Avg 4 (628 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Goddess Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
Queso Elote + Chips$8.00
corn salsa + spices
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Flour Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)
Queso Chorizo + Chips$8.50
housemade spicy, Spanish sausage
Queso Blanco + Chips$7.50
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

503 Prospect Ave E

Cleveland OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
