Go
Toast

Barrio

Come in and enjoy!

295 Water Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Queso Blanco + Chips$7.50
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Green Goddess Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)
Salsa Roja + Chips$2.50
Flour Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
See full menu

Location

295 Water Street

Kent OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

North Water Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little City Grill

No reviews yet

Little City Grill is an indie restaurant in Kent, Ohio, serving scratch-made fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks... we're #FoodDrinkFriends! Join us!

Bell Tower Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Kent Ohio's neighborhood brewpub. Come in and enjoy great craft beer and delicious food!

Bricco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston