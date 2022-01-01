Go
Barrio Luchador

Honoring Mexico's al pastor tacos & other street food favorites in a brash Airstream trailer

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

500 Bellevue Way • $

Avg 3.5 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Made with adobo pollo, scrambled egg, roasted sweet potato, sour cream, salsa roja and cotija cheese.
Rice Side$1.95
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

500 Bellevue Way

Bellevue WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
