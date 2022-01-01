Go
Come to Barrio Star to enjoy our Mexican Soul food with hand pressed tortillas, everything made from scratch and the best margaritas in San Diego.

2706 Fifth Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)

Popular Items

Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein$20.00
black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa
Barrio Loaded Fries$17.00
marinated steak, Monterey-jack cheese, melted quest, guacamole, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese
Cheese Quesadilla (Large)$12.00
Flour tortilla, Monterrey/Jack Cheese, Cilantro, House Salsa Cruda
Chicken Pozole Soup BOWL$11.00
hearty shredded chicken soup with hominy, carrots, celery, topped with purple cabbage, and cilantro lime
Chips and Salsa$4.50
Mixed Taco Plate$20.00
3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans
Please specify which tacos you would like.
Chile Relleno w/ choice of protein$20.00
roasted Anaheim Chile, stuffed with Monterrey-jack cheese, Mexican rice pilau, Chile guajillo sauce, cilantro lime sauce, and cotija ranch, green onion garnish
Fresh Chips, Salsa and Guacamole$11.50
Steak Tacos (3 tacos)$20.00
served with rice and beans
Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein$20.00
power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2706 Fifth Avenue

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
