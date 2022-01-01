Go
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

A taqueria and tequila bar located in the heart of the fan in Richmond, Virginia.

TACOS

2229 West Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)

Popular Items

Nachos$10.95
black beans, pickled red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime crema
MED Guacamole (for 2-3)$9.00
house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 1-2 people, with chips
Baja Fish Tacos (3)$13.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, cilantro, roasted poblano aioli.
Not available gluten free.
Yard Bird Burrito$9.95
Adobo chicken, black beans, rice, monterey jack cheese, pico, lettuce, lime crema
Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
Gringo Chicken Tacos (3)$9.95
roasted pulled chicken, lettuce, jack cheese, pico, cilantro lime aioli
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac & lime crema
Vegan 7 Layer Burrito$9.95
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, vegan ranch
Soft Serve Margarita ToGo$12.00
single serving, lime
MED Queso (for 2-3)$8.00
cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2229 West Main St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
