Barrio

Popular Items

Corn Hard$3.75
Barrio Box$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
Camaron Agrietado$4.50
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
El Gringo$4.00
flour shell, chili-spiced ground sirloin, smoked cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema
Flour Soft$3.75
Green Goddess$5.00
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
La Tierra$5.50
bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli
TOGO House Margarita$7.00
Stoner$5.00
soft flour + corn hard + queso + chorizo
Bombshell$5.00
soft flour + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon
Location

305 W Front St.

Traverse City MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:45 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:45 am
