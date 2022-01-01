Go
Toast

Barrio

Don't forget to add your favorite Barrio margarita to your order!

4061 Erie Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
Green Goddess Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)
Bombshell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)
Flour Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Queso Blanco + Chips$7.50
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Salsa Roja + Chips$2.50
See full menu

Location

4061 Erie Street

Willoughby OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE 1899 PUB

No reviews yet

This is our story. Our history. Whatever you want to call it. It is a tale of – well – drinking and thinking. Actually, thinking of a better place for drinking, to be more specific.
The 1899 Pub is an iconic neighborhood bar where everything is just a little bit better. Better because of the company. Better because of the libations. Better because it is just right in every way.
We are open seven days a week for beers, snacks, cocktails, music, sports and mostly good ‘ol fashion fun. So here’s to better times, truly better times spent with friends, in our own little place. Stop by and say hello, we’re always happy to see a friendly face.

Ballantine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chagrin River Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston