Barrio - a creative take on traditional Mexican fare with pan-Latin and American influences. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant will combine the quality and charm of scratch-made Mexican fare with the vibrance of a bustling bar and lounge.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

65 West Kinzie • $$

Avg 4.4 (2801 reviews)

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

65 West Kinzie

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
