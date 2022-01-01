Barrio
Barrio - a creative take on traditional Mexican fare with pan-Latin and American influences. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant will combine the quality and charm of scratch-made Mexican fare with the vibrance of a bustling bar and lounge.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
65 West Kinzie • $$
Location
65 West Kinzie
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
