Barrio75
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS
600 N Main St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
600 N Main St
Ketchum ID
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
IL Naso
Modern Italian
Sushi on Second
Open nightly at 5:30 pm
Rickshaw
A cozy, neighborhood restaurant serving creative, small plates inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia and beyond. No reservations.
GLOW Sun Valley
Monday - Friday 9 am - 4 pm
Saturday - 10 am - 4 pm
208-725-0314