Barrio75

TACOS

600 N Main St • $

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)

The Barrio Coin Marg - 32 oz Take n Shake$44.00
House Blanco, Triple Sec, Lime, Sea Salt
Six healthy servings in a 32oz mason jar - just pour over ice (and blend if desired), and enjoy!
Happy Hour Pollo$3.00
Marinated chicken thigh, onion, and cilantro
Each Barrio salsa is house-made with bold and bright flavors. You kind of can't go wrong.
I Love You Elote - Street Corn$8.00
char-grilled corn, cotija, fresh lime, cholula, crema, cilantro
Guac-Star Guacamole + Chips$11.00
Chef’s molcajete-smashed house guac, served with a brown bag of warm, cooked-to-order, Barrio-made heirloom corn chips
Happy Hour Carnitas$3.00
Pulled pork, onion, and cilantro
The Barrio Badass Salad$14.00
organic mixed greens, elote, cherry tomoatoes, roasted beets, radish, cotija, blackberries, jicama, housemade smoked tequila-lime vinaigrette
Side Guac$6.00
Side of Barrio guac!
Side Rice$3.00
Jasmine rice with herb and citrus
Side of Beans$4.00
slow cooked pinto beans with traditional spices
Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

600 N Main St

Ketchum ID

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
