Barrio Cosita

sabe a méxico

15801 N Frank Lloyd WrightBlvd Suite 100

Popular Items

3 Taco Combo
Your choice of three tacos and two sides.
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
marinated steak, topped with avocado salsa, red onion, cilantro
Red Enchilada Suizas$10.00
Blue corn tortilla, chicken tinga, Oaxaca cheese, topped with chile de arbol sauce, crema, red onion.
Cosita Bowl$7.50
Black bean, rice, avocado, pickled red onion, queso fresco, pico de gallo, tortilla strips.
Carne Asada$11.00
Marinated sirloin, chorizo refried beans, pico de gallo
Elote Wheels$6.00
Mexican corn, topped with butter, lime juice, mayo, cotija, tajín.
Guacamole$6.00
Avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano, topped with queso fresco.
Rolled Quesadilla$6.50
Sonoran flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, served with avocado salsa and house-made salsa
Chips & Salsa$1.00
House-made corn chips dusted with tajín, served with house-made salsa.
Rice Side$3.00
Mexican-style rice, made fresh each day.
Location

Scottsdale AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
