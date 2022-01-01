Go
Barrio Queen

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 • $$

Avg 4.5 (7013 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$5.00
Fresh tortilla chips and homemade molcajetes salsa.
3 Tacos
Choose 3 Tacos
Trio Enchiladas de Mole$18.00
Combination of 3 Enchiladas topped with homemade mole sauces. Chicken with black mole sauce, Oaxaca cheese and Queso fresco with red mole sauce and Pork carnitas with green mole sauce all topped with Mexican crema. Served with epazote black beans and calabacitas.
Poblanos Enchiladas$18.00
Tender pulled chicken with Oaxaca cheese, spinach and mushrooms.
Topped with a creamy roasted poblano sauce, crema and fresh cilantro.
Churros$9.00
Four homemade caramel-filled churros dusted in cinnamon sugar topped with cajeta, Mexican chocolate sauce, pecans and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.
Coctel de Elote$7.50
Grilled corn cut from the cob, topped with butter, mayo, aged cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, lime and dusted with Tajin.
Cheese Quesadilla Kids$5.95
Oaxaca cheese quesadilla.
Side choice of either Barrio fries, black beans, mixed fruit, rice or veggies.
Carnitas Michoacanas Entrada$22.00
Slow-cooked pork marinated in Coca-Cola ™ and orange rind with red chile sauce, epazote black beans, Oaxaca cheese, sautéed onions.
Served with fresh hand-pressed corn tortillas, Mexican-style rice, pico de gallo and calabacitas.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
