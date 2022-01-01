Barrio Queen

Go
Authentic Mexican Cuisine

21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd • $$

Avg 4 (1400 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Salad$12.00
Layers of romaine lettuce, queso fresco, diced red onions, red peppers, avocado, grilled corn cut from the cob, epazote black beans, pomegranate seeds and Barrio spiced corn tortilla chips.
Served with a side of our homemade creamy roasted chipotle dressing
Vegetariano Taco$4.25
Mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, red peppers, tomatoes, diced red onions and grilled corn cut from the cob.
Topped with red cabbage, homemade pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.
Family Meal$65.00
6 Enchiladas, 6 Tamales & 2 Sides! Includes 6 Churros | Barrio Signature Guacamole, Chips & Salsa | 6 Enchiladas – 3 Cheese & 3 Chicken | 6 Tamales – 2 Veggie, 2 Chicken & 2 Pork | 32oz of each (2) Sides (Serves 4-6)
Holiday Tamales$15.00
🌹 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟒 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 '𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫' 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🌹
Choose chicken, pork, or veggie tamales. Pick your sauces and take home freshly cooked or frozen with instructions for cooking at home.
Arnold Palmer$3.50
3 Tacos
Choose 3 Tacos
Pollo en Mole Poblano$19.00
Pan-seared chicken breast topped with our authentic mole poblano sauce, toasted sesame seeds, diced red onions, homemade pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.
Served with epazote black beans and Mexican-style rice.
Parrillada Mixta$29.00
Carnitas | Adobo Chicken | Mexican Sausage | Vegetables | Served with Rice, Chorizo Beans & Flour Tortillas
Birria Grilled Cheese$17.00
Short Rib Beef Birria Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Country Sourdough Bread Served with Cream of Tomato, Basil, and Artichoke Hearts.
Carne Asada Burrito$19.50
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic with epazote black beans, Oaxaca cheese, home­made pico de gallo and avocado.
Topped with crema fresco and fresh cilantro.
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd

Queen Creek AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
