Barrio Queen

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

GRILL

388 N Gilbert Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (4240 reviews)

Popular Items

Chiles en Nogada$25.00
A roasted poblano pepper filled with chicken, apples, pears, dried apricots, golden raisins, walnuts, onions and garlic.
Covered in a delicate almond cream sauce, finished with the colors of the Mexican flag: fresh cilantro, queso fresco, almond slices and pomegranate seeds.
Served with chipotle mashed potatoes and calabacitas.
Queso Fundido$12.00
Melted Oaxaca cheese topped with chorizo, sauteed mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers.
Served with hand pressed tortillas.
Holiday Tamales$15.00
🌹 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟒 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 '𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫' 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🌹
Choose chicken, pork, or veggie tamales. Pick your sauces and take home freshly cooked or frozen with instructions for cooking at home.
Barrio Guacamole$14.50
The Queen's signature guacamole.
Fresh avocado, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. Mixed to order and topped with pomegranate seeds.
Served with homemade corn tortilla chips.
Parrillada Mixta$29.00
Carnitas | Adobo Chicken | Mexican Sausage | Vegetables | Served with Rice, Chorizo Beans & Flour Tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

388 N Gilbert Rd

Gilbert AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

