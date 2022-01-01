Go
Toast

Barrio Queen

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

7640 W Bell Rd • $$

Avg 4 (442 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Tacos
Choose 3 Tacos
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7640 W Bell Rd

Glendale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wildflower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Chili 2 Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chompie's - Arrowhead

No reviews yet

Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston