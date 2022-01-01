Barrio Queen
Authentic Mexican Cuisine
11672 E. Shea Blvd
Popular Items
Location
11672 E. Shea Blvd
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Over Easy
A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.
d'Lite Healthy On The Go
D’Lite is a healthy way of life. We provide a healthy alternative to “fast food” without sacrificing taste or convenience for people on the go. We offer Organic and All Natural fresh ingredients, including locally grown produce when available
Scoop And Joy Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Ahipoki
Fresh Cut Poke Daily!