Barrio Queen

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

11672 E. Shea Blvd

Popular Items

3 Tacos
Choose 3 Tacos
Rice Side$4.00
Mexican-style rice, made fresh each day.
Holiday Tamales$15.00
🌹 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟒 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 '𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫' 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🌹
Choose chicken, pork, or veggie tamales. Pick your sauces and take home freshly cooked or frozen with instructions for cooking at home.
Parrillada Mixta$29.00
Carnitas | Adobo Chicken | Mexican Sausage | Vegetables | Served with Rice, Chorizo Beans & Flour Tortillas
Azteca Enchiladas$18.00
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
Authentic Quesadillas$8.00
Traditional Sonoran style quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, folded and grilled. Served with avocado crema and roasted salsa.
Tamale Trio$19.00
Combinations of our Traditional tamales. Pork chile verde topped with roasted tomatillo salsa, chicken in red salsa topped with a three pepper red sauce, vegetarian with Oaxaca cheese and topped with our Queen's cream sauce.
Served with Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans.
Camaron Asado Taco$4.25
Marinated grilled shrimp.
Topped with red cabbage, homemade pico de gallo, queso fresco and Barrio aioli sauce.
Arnold Palmer$3.50
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Fresh tortilla chips and homemade molcajetes salsa.

Location

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
