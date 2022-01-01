Go
Barrio Queen

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105 • $$

Avg 3.5 (1310 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesabirrias$5.50
Hand pressed corn tortillas, melted Oaxaca
cheese, beef short rib birria, cilantro & onions, served with birria au jus
Alambre Beef Taco$5.50
Skirt steak marinated in our homemade three peppers red sauce and spices. Topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, poblano peppers and onions sautéed in soy sauce and lime juice.
Served on a blue Corn tortilla.
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Fresh tortilla chips and homemade molcajetes salsa.
Camaron Asado Taco$4.25
Marinated grilled shrimp.
Topped with red cabbage, homemade pico de gallo, queso fresco and Barrio aioli sauce.
Pescado Asado Taco$4.25
Grilled fish topped with red cabbage, homemade pico de gallo, queso fresco and Barrio aioli sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
