Go
Toast

Restaurant Barroluco

Barroluco is a restaurant, a gathering place, a bakery, a grill, a departure, and above all, it is a destination for an Exotic meal
Come in and enjoy!

47 N Pearl St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Burrito Loco!$8.50
$5.5 P A E L L A$5.50
Rice cooked in Spaniard tradition,
Chicken, Chorizo, Veggies, Sauces
Plantains (side)$3.59
(4) Empanada$3.50
You can choice:
.Beef
.Chicken
.Veggies
(2) French Fries$3.00
fresh cut French Fries with sauces
(11) 2 Empanadas + Side$10.00
2 Empanada Combo and your choice of side and sauce.
You can choice:
.Beef
.Chicken
.Veggies
.Cheese
Sampler$12.90
Taste our paella with:
1.Empanada
1.rib, & our loaded french fries served with our chimichurri & Salsa Golf.
(7) Full Paella$10.00
Rice cooked in the Spaniard Tradition.
Pick any: Chicken, Chorizo (pork), Veggies
Black beans, Fajita - onion/pepper
Double protein+2
(11) 3 Empanada + Side$12.00
3 Empanada Combo and your choice of side and sauce.
.Beef
.Chicken
.Veggies
.Cheese
Six Churros$5.50
Golden sweet fried treats.
Pick:
.Chocolate sauce
.Dulce de leche sauce
See full menu

Location

47 N Pearl St

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

COMMONS - COLUMBUS, OH

Cravings Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aroma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

BURGERIM GOURMET BURGERS & BAR

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston