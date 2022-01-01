Go
Bar Rosso

Takeout, Curbside pick up, Delivery
Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-9pm
Sunday 12pm-4pm

FRENCH FRIES

30 Spring St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (510 reviews)

Popular Items

Seared Wild Salmon$26.00
Green Pea Puree, Sun-Dried Tomato Risotto
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Parmigiano
Pappardelle con Funghi$25.00
Shiitake & Portobello Mushrooms, Short Rib, Shallots
Crispy Brussels Sprouts (Side)$8.00
Parmigiano
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.00
Avocado, spicy mayo, tomato, fresh mozzarella, served with French fries
Caesar Salad$13.75
Cheese, croutons & homemade dressing
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Marinara sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
Tagliatelle$24.25
Homemade bolognese
Burrata Pizza$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di San Daniele
Tuna Tartare$17.25
Soy sauce, sesame oil, spicy mayo, avocado

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30 Spring St.

Stamford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

