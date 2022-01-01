Go
BARROW'S CATFISH

Barrow’s Catfish is a casual dining restaurant that specializes in Fried Catfish since 1943. The restaurant is locally and family-owned with its original beginnings in the Uptown New Orleans Carrollton Area. Barrow’s Catfish is strongly committed to making sure that it’s guest experiences, “Great Food, Great Friends, and Great Times” when visiting the restaurant.

8300 Earhart Blvd STE 103

Popular Items

CHARBROILED OYSTERS - DOZEN$20.99
FULL DOZEN
SEAFOOD GUMBO$8.99
BOWL
CATFISH & SHRIMP PLATTER$26.99
SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER
Location

8300 Earhart Blvd STE 103

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
