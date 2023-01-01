Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Clawson
  • /
  • Barry Bagels - Clawson - 829 W. 14 Mile Road
A map showing the location of Barry Bagels - Clawson - 829 W. 14 Mile RoadView gallery

Barry Bagels - Clawson - 829 W. 14 Mile Road

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

829 West 14 Mile Road

Clawson, MI 48017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

829 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson MI 48017

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Royal Oak
orange star4.7 • 10,800
1824 W 14 Mile Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Duck - 38 S Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
38 S Main St. Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Sabbath Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
24 E 14 Mile Rd Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Renshaw Lounge
orange star4.2 • 666
210 E 14 Mile Rd. Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Tania's Pizza
orange star4.8 • 937
3204 Crooks Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 403
1937 W Maple Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clawson

Renshaw Lounge
orange star4.2 • 666
210 E 14 Mile Rd. Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Clawson

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Barry Bagels - Clawson - 829 W. 14 Mile Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston