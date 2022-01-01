Go
Barsha Restaurant

Barsha features the bright flavors of Tunisia and fresh Californian fare.
Barsha is the passion project of Adnen & Lenora Marouani. They bring you their love of culture, food, and libation through Barsha!

1141 Aviation Blvd

Popular Items

Pappardelle$22.00
House-made pappardelle tossed in mushroom bolognese, zucchini, squash, red bell peppers, blistered tomato, basil & parm!
*Vegetarian
Falafel Sliders$16.00
Falafel patties topped w/ caramelized+pickled onion, tabil aioli, cucumber, feta, & labneh in brioche bun.
*Can make Vegan - sub brioche bun w/ crusty bread, no feta/labneh/tabil aioli
Chicken Mosli$24.00
Mary's Free-Range Chicken braised in Mama Z's Turmeric sauce w/ quinoa, tomato confit, and crispy potatoes.
*Gluten Free
Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
Roasted cauliflower tossed w/ calabrese pepper, and toasted almonds on dill tahini sauce.
*Vegan
*Can make nut free - mention no almonds
Barsha Arugula$13.00
Wild Arugula tossed w/ quinoa, baby tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, Mediterranean relish, feta, pita crisps w/ lemon vinaigrette.
*Vegan - no feta cheese
*Can make Gluten Free - Sub "Gluten Free Crackers" for pita crisps
Chilled M'hamsa$8.00
Marinated Cous-Cous tossed w/ cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, & Mediterranean relish.
*Vegan? - mention no feta cheese
( Sunday Only ) Fried chicken & Cheddar biscuits for 2$34.00
Fried Chicken thighs w/ Herb Cheddar Biscuits & Side Salad!
Lamb Meatballs$24.00
Lamb Meatballs served on stewed cous cous cooked w/ spinach, mechouia, & spoon of cilantro labneh (yogurt sauce).
*Dairy Free? Take off the labneh
Zaatar Fries$8.00
House-cut fries tossed in zaatar, sumac & garlic.
Served w/ harissa ketchup & tabil aioli
*Vegan? - no tabil aioli
Local Kale$13.00
Kale tossed w/ cremini mushrooms, baby tomato, reggiano, bread crisps, & caesar dressing.
*Can make Gluten Free - Sub "Gluten Free Crackers" for bread crisps
Location

Hermosa Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

