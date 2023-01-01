Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Bartlesville
Bartlesville
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Bartlesville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
TAPAS
Crossing 2nd
215 East 2nd St, Bartlesville
Avg 4.8
(186 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
More about Crossing 2nd
Coffee Exchange
821 South Johnstone Avenue, BARTLESVILLE
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about Coffee Exchange
