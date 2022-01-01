Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Bartlesville

Bartlesville restaurants
Bartlesville restaurants that serve cookies

Crossing 2nd image

TAPAS

Crossing 2nd

215 East 2nd St, Bartlesville

Avg 4.8 (186 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crinkle Cookie$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie$1.50
More about Crossing 2nd
Coffee Exchange

821 South Johnstone Avenue, BARTLESVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie$2.00
More about Coffee Exchange
