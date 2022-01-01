Go
Bartlett Hall

242 O'FARRELL ST

Popular Items

La Paloma (serves 2)$20.00
Blanco Tequila, Pamplemousse Liqueur, Lime, Agave, Soda
Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Tempura battered cauliflower, tossed in buffalo hot sauce with blue cheese dipping sauce. Served alongside with slices of carrots and celery sticks.
Avocado Flatbread$13.00
Avocado, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, olive oil & lime over sourdough flat bread.
The Beyond Burger$18.00
Beyond Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, raw red onion, Acme Bun
Topo Chico Mineral Water$5.00
Chicken Wings$14.00
6 Breaded Organic Chicken wings with the sauce of your choice
Buffalo
Smoked BBQ
Habanero Hot!
Parmesan Truffle Fries$10.00
French fries tossed in parmesan & Parsley with white truffle oil
The Classic Burger$17.00
8oz Niman Ranch beef, cheddar cheese, raw red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles, chive aioli
Fever Tree Ginger Beer$4.00
Hummus & Veggies$12.00
House made hummus dip with grilled pita bread, carrots, celery & cherry tomatoes
Location

242 O'FARRELL ST

SAN FRANCISCO CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Fisher Loft Restaurant

Our loft-style all-day restaurant, liquor bar and special event venue, is located on the 2nd floor of Palihotel San Francisco and features approachable food and cocktail menus, intended to encourage hotel guests and locals to mix and mingle morning, noon and night.

Le Colonial

Le Colonial is located in the heart of San Francisco’s theater district at the legendary address 20 Cosmo Place (off Taylor Street, between Post and Sutter), formerly the site of historic Trader Vic’s. This themed two-tier French Vietnamese restaurant features two dining rooms on the main floor, both decorated with patchwork tiled floors, tall shuttered windows, graceful palm fronds, twirling fans and vintage lamps. The menu is designed to evoke the flavors of Vietnamese cooking as well as the airy elegance of French Colonial Southeast Asia.

Del Popolo

Having slung his top-notch Neapolitan pizzas from a specially rigged, wood-oven-equipped truck for several years, local pizzaiolo Jon Darsky opened this lower Nob Hill spot four years ago, and now has a Michelin Bib Gourmand listing under his belt. It’s easily some of the best pizza in the city, but the menu also boasts some excellent salads and other seasonally changing starters.

Sanraku

