Bartlett restaurants you'll love
Bartlett's top cuisines
Must-try Bartlett restaurants
More about HOOT DOGS
HOOT DOGS
150 BARTLETT PLAZA, BARTLETT
|Popular items
|Chilli Cheese Dog
|$8.50
Again, you have requested and WE've listened. We take a 100% Beef Dog and top it off with our House Made Chili and melted Cheeeeese. With Fresh Cut Fries. That's all Folks.
|LA's "Hollywood" Dog
|$8.50
This Hoot Dawg is as unique as Hollywood Living. Take one: Take a New England Roll and lavish it with Garlic Butter and lay it on the Grill. Take two: We take a blend of Sauteed Onions, Poblano Peppers, and Green Peppers and season them the Hoot Dawg way. Take three: We add that to a
Bacon wrapped, Deep Fried Hot Dog and top it off with our House Made Chipotle Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup. With Fresh Cut Fries. This is an EPIC Scene at Hoot Dogs.
|Hoot Dogs "Dawg of the Month"
|$8.50
Introducing Hoot Dogs Hawaiian "GRINDZ" Dog! This is a Roller Coaster of a Ride of Salty and Sweet Flavors. We start with a Grilled Reams National Grand Champion Dog on top of Grilled New England Roll, coated with Garlic Butter Parmesan. We top it off with Maple Baked Ham and Cover it with our House Made Pineapple, Mango, Habanero Slaw. Then splash it with our House Blend of Hawaiian BBQ Sauce. Can you say "ONOLICIOUS"? Owl Right! Owl Right! Owl Right!
More about O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
391 Bartlett Plaza, Bartlett
|Popular items
|Jumbo 10 oz Pretzel
|$12.00
|Beer Nuggets
|$9.00
|HangOver Burger
|$15.00
More about Beef Shack
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef Shack
30W100 Army Trail Rd, Bartlett
More about Atlas Chicken Shack - Bartlett
Atlas Chicken Shack - Bartlett
1048 W Army Trail Road, Bartlett