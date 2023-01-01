Burritos in Bartlett
One Taco Dos Tequilas
274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett
|Burrito Suizo Dinner
|$18.00
Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese
|Burrito a la Carta
|$10.00
Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
|Burrito suizo a la Carta
|$13.00
Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese
Sammy's Mobile Taqueria & Cantina
620 West Stearns Road, Bartlett
|Ground beef burrito a la carta
|$10.00
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
|Burrito Dinner
|$13.00
|Steak burrito a la carta
|$10.00
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream