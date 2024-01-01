Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Bartlett

Bartlett restaurants
Bartlett restaurants that serve enchiladas

One Taco Dos Tequilas

274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett

Enchiladas de Mole$17.00
(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) and served with your red mole topped with sour cream and queso fresco
Enchiladas Dinner$16.00
(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Vallarta Style$18.00
(3) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett

3 VEGETARIAN Enchiladas$9.99
Our Vegetarian Enchiladas are on flour tortillas, filled with refried beans & onions. Topped with our Rojas Sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and black olives.
