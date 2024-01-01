Enchiladas in Bartlett
Bartlett restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about One Taco Dos Tequilas
One Taco Dos Tequilas
274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$17.00
(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) and served with your red mole topped with sour cream and queso fresco
|Enchiladas Dinner
|$16.00
(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
|Enchiladas Vallarta Style
|$18.00
(3) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream
More about North of the Border Mexican Restaurant
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant
961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett
|3 VEGETARIAN Enchiladas
|$9.99
Our Vegetarian Enchiladas are on flour tortillas, filled with refried beans & onions. Topped with our Rojas Sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and black olives.