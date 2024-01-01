Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Bartlett

Bartlett restaurants
Bartlett restaurants that serve fish tacos

One Taco Dos Tequilas

274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled fish Taco$4.00
Grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
More about One Taco Dos Tequilas
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 FISH Tacos$11.99
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Tilapia (Fried Currently is COD not Tilapia). We then top it with our Jalapeno Slaw and our Spicy Chili Lime Sauce. Don't worry the slaw cuts the heat. The best Fish Tacos!
More about North of the Border Mexican Restaurant

