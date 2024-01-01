Fish tacos in Bartlett
Bartlett restaurants that serve fish tacos
One Taco Dos Tequilas
274 East Devon Avenue, Bartlett
|Grilled fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
North of the Border Mexican Restaurant
961 S IL Rte 59, Bartlett
|3 FISH Tacos
|$11.99
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Tilapia (Fried Currently is COD not Tilapia). We then top it with our Jalapeno Slaw and our Spicy Chili Lime Sauce. Don't worry the slaw cuts the heat. The best Fish Tacos!